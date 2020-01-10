You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020)
View Comments

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for Dec. 23, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020:

Monday morning, December 23, Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Bob McInerny

2. Jim Skulstad and Bob Reid

3. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

5/6 (tie) Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton

5/6 (tie) Bill Woito and Barb Woito

7. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

8. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer

Thursday morning, Jan. 2, Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage

2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

4. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs

5. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

6. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale

Friday morning, Jan. 3, NLM Pairs Teaching Game:

6 tables

North/South:

1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen

2. Doug Larson and Tim Doyle

East/West:

1/2 (tie) Tom Meyer and Matt Dudziak

1/2 (tie) Irene Johnstone and Carol Johnstone

3. Craig Horn and Ellen Wynegar

Schedule for Jan. 13-17:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News