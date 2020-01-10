LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Dec. 23, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020:
Monday morning, December 23, Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bob McInerny
2. Jim Skulstad and Bob Reid
3. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5/6 (tie) Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton
5/6 (tie) Bill Woito and Barb Woito
7. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
8. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
Thursday morning, Jan. 2, Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
4. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
You have free articles remaining.
5. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
6. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
Friday morning, Jan. 3, NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen
2. Doug Larson and Tim Doyle
East/West:
1/2 (tie) Tom Meyer and Matt Dudziak
1/2 (tie) Irene Johnstone and Carol Johnstone
3. Craig Horn and Ellen Wynegar
Schedule for Jan. 13-17:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.