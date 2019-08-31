Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Aug. 19-23:
Monday morning Stratified Open pairs (eight tables):
1. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
2. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
3. Trish Christie and Pt Vanderford
4. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
5. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
6. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell
7. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
8. Bob Reid and Kris Scheer
Wednesday evening Stratified Open pairs (three tables):
1. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
2. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
3. Barbara Woito and Bill Woito
Thursday morning Stratified Open pairs (five tables):
1. Bob Reid and Virgil Stetz
2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
4. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack
5. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
6. Ardelle Roberts and Jim Smith
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs (four tables):
1. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
2. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
3. Dale Young and Bob McLean
4. Connie Hall and Jody Weigel
Friday morning NLM pairs teaching game (five tables):
North/South:
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Linda Leffers and Claire Burns
3. Diane Sorensen and Marty Ager
East/West:
1. Deb Petersen and Jean Riley-Schultz
2. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
Schedule for Sept. 2-5:
Monday: Stratified open pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0 – 750 Stratified pairs, 11:30 a.m. (New game)
Tuesday: Handicap Open pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Team game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: No game this week