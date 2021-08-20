LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 9-13, 2021)

Results for Aug. 9-13:
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
2/3 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
4. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
2. Wendy Horacek and Ardelle Roberts
3. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
2/3 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4/5 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bob Reid
4/5 (tie Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
4. Tom Martin and Ardelle Roberts
Schedule for Aug. 23-27:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10:00 a.m.
Friday: North American 0 – 750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711