LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 9-13, 2021)
Results for Aug. 9-13:

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

2/3 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

4. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis

2. Wendy Horacek and Ardelle Roberts

3. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

2/3 (tie) Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

2/3 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

4/5 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bob Reid

4/5 (tie Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle

Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone

4. Tom Martin and Ardelle Roberts

Schedule for Aug. 23-27:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: ProAm Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10:00 a.m.

Friday: North American 0 – 750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

