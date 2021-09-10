 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 30-SEPT. 3)
Results for Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs

4 tables

1. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game

4 tables

1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn

2. Wendy Horacek and Tom Martin

3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

4. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn

Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Team Game

3 tables

1. Bruce Burns, Virgil Stetz, Bill Woito, and Gary Raymond

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs

3 tables

1. Rose Frerichs and Olivia Harrison

2. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig

3. Tom Martin and Barbara Campbell

Schedule for Sept. 13-17

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

