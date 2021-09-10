LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 30-SEPT. 3)

Results for Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs
4 tables
1. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game
4 tables
1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2. Wendy Horacek and Tom Martin
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
4. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Team Game
3 tables
1. Bruce Burns, Virgil Stetz, Bill Woito, and Gary Raymond
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs
3 tables
1. Rose Frerichs and Olivia Harrison
2. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig
3. Tom Martin and Barbara Campbell
Schedule for Sept. 13-17
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711