LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 23-27, 2021)
Results for week of Aug. 23-27:

Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early

2/3 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

3. Barb Hoffman and Irene Thomassen

Tuesday evening ProAm Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Diane Crawford and Bruce Burns

2. Mark Knell and Mary Doyle

3. Tom Martin and Sharon Lindgren

Friday morning North American 0-750 Stratified Pairs:

3 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Jackie Curtis and Veronica Penn

Schedule for week of Sept. 6-10:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Club Championship 0-1000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

