LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 23-27, 2021)

Results for week of Aug. 23-27:
Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early
2/3 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Barb Hoffman and Irene Thomassen
Tuesday evening ProAm Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Diane Crawford and Bruce Burns
2. Mark Knell and Mary Doyle
3. Tom Martin and Sharon Lindgren
Friday morning North American 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
3 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Jackie Curtis and Veronica Penn
Schedule for week of Sept. 6-10:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Club Championship 0-1000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711