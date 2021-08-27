 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 16-20, 2021)
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

Five tables

1. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith

2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

3. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

4. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

Four tables

1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

2. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis

3. Ardelle Roberts and Barb Hoffman

4/5 (tie) Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen

4/5 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans

Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

Three tables

1. Jamie Radcliffe and Matt Campbell

2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt

3. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber

Thursday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

Four tables

1. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren

2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

3. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

Friday morning 0–750 Stratified Pairs:

Three tables

1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

2. Craig Horn and Mark Jones

Schedule for week of Aug. 30–Sept. 3:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Unit Tournament Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0-750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

