LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (AUG. 16-20, 2021)

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
Five tables
1. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
3. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
4. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
Four tables
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
3. Ardelle Roberts and Barb Hoffman
4/5 (tie) Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
4/5 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
Three tables
1. Jamie Radcliffe and Matt Campbell
2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
3. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
Thursday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
Four tables
1. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
Friday morning 0–750 Stratified Pairs:
Three tables
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Craig Horn and Mark Jones
Schedule for week of Aug. 30–Sept. 3:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711