Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival names Smola as ED

The board of directors of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival has named Olga Smola as the festival’s new executive director.

Smola joins founder, artistic director and previous executive director Erik Higgins as the festival's second year-round staff member. Her appointment marks a period of growth for the organization in preparation for its third season, which is scheduled for July 23-31 in Lincoln.

Smola comes to the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival as an established member of Nebraska’s artistic community since joining the faculty at the School of Music at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2016. A stellar violinist in her own right, she has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in some of Nebraska’s most high-profile events, including the Longine FEI World Cup Jumping and Dressage Finals in 2017, the Aksarben Ball in 2018 and the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival.

She has directed theater productions including “Morozko'' at Ollie Webb Theatre and “Indecent,” co-directed by Hal France, at Bluebarn Theater, which was honored for “Best Music Direction” in 2019 by the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards.

Smola already has a deep connection with the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival. She performed in both the 2019 inaugural season and the 2021 season, and was featured in the “Crossroads Conversations” video interview series that was produced in 2020 by Brian Seifferlein and can be found on the festival’s YouTube channel.

“We are so lucky to find an executive director in Olga who already understands and embodies the heart of the organization, in addition to having an extensive background in entrepreneurship and management,” Higgins said.

Smola added that “I am honored and thrilled to be able to help build and expand an organization that has, from the first moment, felt like my musical home.”

Before moving to Omaha from Russia in 2016, Smola was a sought-after touring artist with regular solo and chamber music engagements in Russia, Europe and the U.S. From 2010-2014, she founded and served as CEO for a food import and distribution company based in Moscow with 10 employees and an annual revenue of about $600,000. She was responsible for negotiating contracts, managing employees and overseeing a complex logistical infrastructure for the delivery of goods to customers all over Russia.

Smola joins the festival as the 2022 annual budget of approximately $150,000 reflects a 25% increase over the previous season.

"With more dedicated staff time devoted to fundraising, marketing and production, we can seriously expand the scope and reach of the organization," Higgins said. "Until now, we've had an extraordinary cultural and artistic product that far too few people have known about."

The roster of the 2022 festival includes internationally renowned Argentinian bandoneonist J.P. Jofre and singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane. Return appearances include Silkroad Ensemble member and Syrian Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Lebanese composer and violinist Layale Chaker in addition to many new and familiar local artists and storytellers. The festival builds on momentum from its first two seasons as it continues to highlight and celebrate Nebraska’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

