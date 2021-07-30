Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival coming Aug. 1-8

The Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will take place Aug. 1-8 in venues throughout Lincoln with the slogan, "See Our Faces. Hear Our Voices."

Now entering its second season after a COVID-related cancellation in 2020, the music festival will present over 12 concerts featuring classical, folk and world music from local and global musicians, including Celtic harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist, tabla maestro Sandeep Das, visual artist Samina Hooda and members of Lincoln's Yezidi community, Edem Soul Music, Indian hip-hop star Nimo Patel and many others, as well as a film screening, workshops, jam sessions and a storytelling slam.

The festival brings together individuals and organizations to build transformative musical experiences, dialogue and mutual appreciation representative of Nebraska’s cultural landscape. This year, Crossroads will launch two new initiatives: a storyteller training and collaboration with The Grid Studio.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.

