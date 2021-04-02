Lincoln Council for International Visitors elects president

The Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) held its annual dinner March 26 virtually over Zoom as former president Crystal Bock Thiessen’s three-year tenure came to an end.

LCIV members and guests dined on delivered meal boxes from The Hub Café and voted on the 2021-2022 slate of board nominees, including incoming president Brooke David.

The virtual evening included a 60th anniversary celebration of the group’s umbrella organization, Global Ties U.S., former visitors from Indonesia and Moldova reflecting on their visits to Lincoln, photo and video highlights, and a few rounds of global trivia in which guests of the evening participated.

For over 50 years, LCIV and its sister organization, the Mayor’s Committee for International Friendship (MCIF), have been welcoming future international leaders in U.S. Department of State-sponsored professional exchange programs during their short visits to Lincoln. With the primary goal of fostering citizen diplomacy, LCIV and MCIF have worked to connect hundreds of young leaders from around the world with educators, entrepreneurs, government officials and other community members.

For more information, visit www.lciv.org.

