Lincoln Community Playhouse wins nonprofit marketing prize

Lincoln Community Playhouse was one of two nonprofit winners of KidGlov's 2020 “Agency for Change” Challenge.

The playhouse and the Child Saving Institute in Omaha each won marketing services from the Lincoln-based strategic marketing and advertising agency. Originally KidGlov planned to award only one winner, but its review panel ultimately picked two nonprofits for its top prize.

The two winners were chosen out of more than 40 organizations whose leaders shared their missions and drive toward change with KidGlov, which provides its creative services to organizations across the Midwest.

“To mark our 10th anniversary, we created the Agency for Change Challenge to show our appreciation for all the change-makers in the communities we serve. These individuals and organizations are committed to improving the lives of others, a shared value of KidGlov,” said Lyn Wineman, founder and president of KidGlov.

Both winning nonprofits will receive $10,000 in strategic consulting and marketing creative work to go toward branding, marketing campaigns, improvements to web presence and more.

“We are eager to work with both the Child Saving Institute and the Lincoln Community Playhouse. Our world needs the positive impact that change-makers create now more than ever,” Wineman said.

