Lincoln community helping Afghan refugees resettle

Imagine that you’re a highly educated civil engineer with a wealth of experience building streets, highways and buildings. Then, imagine that practically overnight, you’re evacuated from your home and placed in a new city in a different country more than 6,000 miles away. Add to that the fact that you don’t speak the language and your evacuation happened so suddenly that you barely had time to pack anything.

That’s what Mohibullah Hamit is dealing with, as one of the first Afghan refugees to be resettled in Lincoln. Members and friends of Lincoln’s Rotary Club 14 are helping in a variety of ways. As Clayton Naff of Lincoln Literacy shared how his organization is working to help Hamit and so many others settle and adapt to their new life, club members learned that they could help by volunteering to teach English, help train and help re-employ the newest batch of refugees coming to our city. Naff addressed the club’s Nov. 30 meeting, outlining Lincoln Literacy’s Bridgeway to Better Life. This initiative helps adults new to Lincoln master the basics of English, then seek to gain skills and certifications that will allow them to get living-wage jobs, rebuild careers and achieve their dreams.