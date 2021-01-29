Lincoln Community Foundation selected for National Cohort

“These community foundations are highly regarded leaders in their communities, said Terry Mazany, network executive of CFON. “They will serve as exemplars for what we can do together.”

NEON’s long-term objective is to demonstrate the ability for community foundations to work in concert on specific goals and measurements to address poverty and racism, and to attract significant national philanthropic investments that will allow this cohort’s results to go to scale across the country. The cohort’s objectives align with Prosper Lincoln’s shared community agenda.

Data from the 2019 Lincoln Vital Signs report show that individuals from racial and ethnic minority populations struggle to achieve equity in education attainment, employment and income in Lincoln. To address these findings, Prosper Lincoln's goal has been expanded to dismantle poverty and racism, and achieve equity in social and economic mobility.

“We learned from Lincoln Vital Signs that Lincoln is growing stronger in many ways, but at the same time, not everyone is prospering,” said Bartle. “Being a member of the aligned action network will build upon our commitment to increase equity of opportunity in Lincoln.”

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, works to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

