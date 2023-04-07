Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross on March 31 recognized the 100th anniversary of the creation of Memorial Drive and invited residents to explore Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.

Memorial Avenue (now Memorial Drive) originally ran from Antelope Park to 33rd Street near Van Dorn Street. Established by the Lincoln Women’s Club, it was developed as a memorial to 91 men and two women from Lancaster County who died in service during World War I. Ninety-three trees were planted along the street, and a bronze plate bearing the name of a soldier or nurse was placed next to each tree.

“Lincoln is a community that recognizes and believes in service and sacrifice for our community and country. Those values are as important today as they were 100 years ago,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “It is important to lift them up not only to recognize the sacrifices of the past, but also to call us to service to our community now and into the future.”

On April 2, 1923, Memorial Avenue was dedicated and presented to the City of Lincoln. A bronze marker inscribed with all 93 names was mounted on an eight-ton boulder and placed at the north end of Memorial Avenue. General John J. Pershing participated in the ceremonies.

“I consider it a very great honor to join with you, the people of my own home, to honor the memory of those who went out from their homes, never to return,” Pershing had said. “Their service will be an inspiration to future generations as it is to us.”

In 2006, the boulder was moved to its current location in the Veterans Memorial Garden. In 1967, Memorial Drive from South Street to where it ended at 33rd Street near Van Dorn Street was closed to traffic and subsequently converted to a walking path.

Over the past century, some trees were removed due to disease or damage. However, 30 of the original 93 trees remain. In recognition of this centennial anniversary, the Parks and Recreation team has temporarily tied ribbons around the original trees that still exist.

The Parks Department has found and stored many of the bronze plates that were placed near the trees. Because the trunks of the trees eventually grew around the concrete pads and plaques, many were uncovered during tree removal. As part of this anniversary, the Parks Department invites residents who have found or uncovered name plates that were part of this project to return them to the Parks Department administrative offices, 3131 O St., third floor. Plans for the future of the name plates will be announced at a later date.

“We thank the neighbors of Antelope Park who called attention to this milestone for Memorial Drive,” Stuckey-Ross said. “Our team considers it one of our highest honors to care for this memorial to Lancaster County residents who died during World War I. Though 100 years have passed, their sacrifice, and the loss endured by their families, has not been forgotten.”

Residents are encouraged to explore this 100-year-old living memorial. Starting at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, residents can view the boulder with all 93 names listed. Exiting the Garden to the southwest, residents can walk the length of Memorial Drive along the walking path, view the trees that still stand, and pause to remember Lancaster County residents’ ultimate sacrifice.

For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.