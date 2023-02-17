The Nebraska Numismatic Association State Convention and Lincoln Coin Club annual show will take place from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road.

Admission and parking are free. Attendees will find educational exhibits, a kids’ table with freebies, a raffle and a variety of dealers from the five-state area. There will also be an exhibit of custom-made jewelry.

This year’s event offers much more than just an opportunity to buy or sell coins and currency. Visitors/families can view museum-quality coins produced by the U.S. Mint beginning in the early 1790s. National currency issues beginning in the early 1860s will also be on hand and are true works of art.

In addition, there will be examples of colonial, foreign and Roman-era coinage. One of the most famous coins to watch for is the 1808 Gold French 20 Franc, which was minted during the reign of Napoleon and is aptly referred to as a “Napoleon.”

A fun question for dealers would be to ask, “What is your oldest or most interesting coin?”

If you have questions, contact Dave Larson, Lincoln Coin Club president, at winlarson@yahoo.com or 402-202-2348.