Lincoln Coin Show set for March 5

The Lincoln Coin Show, sponsored by the Lincoln Coin Club, will take place Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca (Hwy 77 and Saltillo Road).

Over 20 dealers from the five-state region will provide a virtual museum quality history of coins and paper money. The show will include a kids' table with freebees, educational exhibits and a drawing for raffle prizes.

Attendees will also find high-quality handcrafted silver and semi-precious stone jewelry. Free admission and parking will be provided.

