Lincoln City Libraries Read Woke Challenge underway

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites everyone to participate in the Read Woke Challenge through Jan. 31. The purpose of the challenge is to encourage reading that starts conversations that lead to positive change in our community.

Participants must register for the program at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org. To be eligible for prizes, readers must record completed books and activities at the site or take completed booklets to their LCL branch. Prizes include T-shirts, an eReader, a Nintendo Switch and gift cards to area businesses.

Opportunities for book discussions during the challenge will be posted at lincoln.libraries.org. LCL encourages adults, teens, children and families to take part in this challenge. Groups such as churches, businesses, book clubs and service organizations are also welcomed to join.

“The challenge encourages participants to read books and participate in online activities that challenge a social norm, give voice to the voiceless, provide information about a group that has been disenfranchised, and seek to challenge the status quo,” said Pat Leach, LCL director.

Read Woke was created by Cicely Lewis, a teacher, writer and librarian at the Meadowcreek High School Media Center in Norcross, Georgia. She was recently chosen as School Library Journal’s 2020 School Librarian of the Year.

For more information on the Read Woke Challenge, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0