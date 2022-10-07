 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln City Libraries hosts author Tosca Lee Sunday

Tosca Lee

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, author Tosca Lee read to her fans online nightly from her Fremont home.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lincoln City Libraries and the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors invite residents to a free reading event Sunday by New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee. The John H. Ames Reading Series event begins at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Lee’s novels include “A Line Between,” “A Single Light” and, due out in May, "The Long March Home," among others. Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for television and film. She has received multiple awards, including two International Book Awards.

Downtown parking is free on Sundays. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

