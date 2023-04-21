Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) honored 196 volunteers at a recognition ceremony April 16 at College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Volunteers help LCL provide lifelong literacy, learning and literature in our community, said LCL Director Ryan Wieber.

"Lincoln City Libraries is incredibly grateful for the thousands of hours that volunteers provide in helping the library run efficiently,” Wieber said. “We depend on their help, enthusiasm and giving spirit in creating a great library system that truly reflects Lincoln’s love for their libraries."

LCL Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Shelley said library volunteers come from all segments of the community. Students in grades 6-12 serve on Teen Advisory Boards throughout the library system to provide input to help improve collections, programs and library spaces for young people.

Each year at LCL, numerous high school seniors fulfill the volunteer requirements of Government and Politics classes to graduate. Adults, including many retirees, volunteer at LCL processing new materials, shelving items and sorting donations.

Library volunteers donated a combined 6,235 hours in 2022.

"Every volunteer – regardless of their age, abilities or number of hours donated – makes a positive contribution at Lincoln City Libraries," Shelley said. "I don't know what we would do without all of our amazing library volunteers."

Volunteers honored at the ceremony included:

• President’s Volunteer Service Awards – Deva Pushkaran, Gold level, 250 hours; Reema Rida, Bronze level, 110 hours;

• Outstanding Volunteer Award – Presented by the Nebraska Library Association at Advocacy Day, Reema Rida, 85 hours;

• Most Years Volunteering – Thomas Tangeman, 25 years;

• Most Hours Donated in 2022 – Francine Bash, 279.5 hours; and Melvia Herr, 279.5 hours.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.