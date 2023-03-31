Saint Paul United Methodist Church and First-Plymouth Congregational Church, both of Lincoln, are two of the 18 national Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge winners awarded a $500 runner-up award.

The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States that are addressing global warming by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities.

Bethany Christian Church in Lincoln is recognized by national IPL as a Certified Cool Congregation at the 10% or above level for exemplary work in reducing its carbon footprint.

Saint Paul UMC won a Sacred Grounds award for initiating a “God’s Tree-mendous Creation” campaign to plant and care for native trees in Lincoln. Church members worked with the city to identify locations, raised the funds to plant 38 trees, worked with a volunteer master tree planter and recruited volunteers to care for each tree.

Reflecting on Saint Paul's work, member Jim Cook said, “Being able to plant 37 trees in one of our city’s older and lower-income neighborhoods was a very rewarding experience for the Climate Justice team and for all the rest of the members of Saint Paul UMC who made financial or other commitments to make that happen."

First-Plymouth Congregational Church won the Community Inspiration award for educating members about climate change and sustainable solutions, and for its co-leadership of Faith to Forest, an effort by 29 Lincoln faith communities to plant trees and educate about the importance of trees to community health.

According to member Starr Foster, "First-Plymouth has instituted recycling and composting throughout our building and continues to educate people in discerning how to utilize the various receptacles. We delight in sharing congregants’ extra gardening efforts on summer Sunday mornings. God’s Garden funds have provided trees for the church grounds and supported the beginning composting program.”

Member Lorrie Benson added, "First-Plymouth is honored by this recognition of our work to protect God's people and planet. The IPL award inspires us to work even harder on climate change and other environmental issues."

Bethany Christian Church's work to reduce its carbon footprint included removing asbestos in Fellowship Hall, adding a handicapped bathroom with energy-efficient fixtures, changing all the light fixtures to LED – including outdoor lights, adding storm windows to the stained glass windows in the Sanctuary, replacing exterior doors with properly fitting ones that don’t allow breezes into the building, installing motion detectors in seldom-used areas, and installing CO2 detectors as well as other safety features.

It is estimated that Bethany Christian will realize over $3,000 in energy savings in the first year.

Bethany Administrative Assistant Lora VanEtten shared, "Through the process, we were able to educate our members, visitors and the local community on various 'green' methods. By applying for and becoming a Certified Cool Congregation, we were able to look at the changes we made (and plan to make in the future) and calculate the real savings in carbon emissions. We feel it is important for churches to step up and lead the way in environmental issues."

“Saint Paul United Methodist Church, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, Bethany Christian Church and the other national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said the Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light.

Interfaith Power & Light is mobilizing a religious response to global warming in congregations by promoting energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy. For more information, see www.interfaithpowerandlight.org.