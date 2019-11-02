The 2019-20 season will mark Lincoln Choral Artists’ 40th anniversary as a performing arts ensemble.
The first concert of the season, "Musical Milestone: Brahms & Friends," begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in O’Donnell Auditorium at Nebraska Wesleyan University. This concert is a part of the Lincoln Civic Orchestra season, another long-standing community ensemble that is a pillar of the Lincoln arts community. Lincoln Civic Orchestra and Lincoln Choral Artists will join to sing and play from the Brahms Requiem.
This concert will also celebrate the history of LCA and its contributions to Lincoln’s arts community. LCA alumni will be invited to return and join in the singing. Founding director Dr. John Lauber will return as guest conductor. This is a free concert.
For more details, see lincolnchoralartists.org.