Lincoln Choral Artists (LCA) will present its final concert of the 2022-23 season at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N 50th St.

The theme is “A Collaboration and a Calling,” and LCA will work with University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s i2Choir. Both choirs will sing individual pieces, and the mass choir will perform two pieces together.

The i2Choir offers a naturally inclusive music-making opportunity where individual contributions are valued, musical growth is championed and all members become partners in the experience of creating high-quality music. The i2Choir comes from a partnership between the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music, International Quilt Museum, Cooper Foundation and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

LCA is an auditioned, adult community choir from Lincoln and surrounding communities.

LCA will present "Faure’s Requiem" as part of its individual performance. Gabriel Fauré composed his "Requiem in D minor, Op. 48," between 1887 and 1890. The choral-orchestral setting is the best-known of his large works. In seven movements, the work is scored for two soloists, chorus and orchestra.

The public is welcome. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.lincolnchoralartists.org.