Lincoln Choral Artists' season begins Oct. 30

Lincoln Choral Artists (LCA) will begin its 2022-23 concert season at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30th, at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

LCA will partner with Sing Omaha Boys’ and Girls’ choirs to present “A Celebration of Fall Festivities.” The program focuses on giving, gratitude and thanks, with pieces spanning multiple genres and styles. In addition to several pieces from each choir, the mass choirs will perform an arrangement together.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students (ages 12-17). Admission for children ages 11 and under is free. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online at lincolnchoralartists.org.

