Lincoln Choral Artists' Christmas concert Thursday

Lincoln Choral Artists (LCA) will perform their annual holiday concert and audience singalong at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

LCA will partner with Sacred Arts Homeschool Choirs and organist Chase Crispin to present “Christmas Comes Home.” In addition to several pieces from each choir, the mass choir will perform an arrangement together, and the audience will be invited to join in on some popular holiday favorites.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students ages 12-17. Admission for children ages 12 and under is free. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased at lincolnchoralartists.org.

Lincoln Choral Artists is an auditioned, adult community choir from Lincoln and surrounding communities. Learn more at lincolnchoralartists.org.