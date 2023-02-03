Lincoln Children’s Zoo has partnered with KultureCity to become a Certified Sensory Inclusive Organization, and this new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue, no matter their age or ability.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo is the first Sensory Inclusive certified organization in Nebraska.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with KultureCity to make the zoo a more inclusive destination,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo president and CEO. “The zoo strives to be a welcoming place for everyone to enjoy memorable, educational and enriching experiences, and with this initiative, we can help those with sensory needs feel welcomed and included.”

The certification process ensures that the zoo’s staff members are trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and handle a sensory overload situation. KultureCity Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards and KCVIP lanyards will be available to all zoo guests who may need it. Lap pads are also available.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a major part of the events or services at an organization like Lincoln Children’s Zoo. With its new certification, the zoo is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

Prior to their visit, families and individuals can download the free KultureCity App, where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them, including how to get a KultureCity Sensory Bag. Also, on the app is the Social Story that will provide a customized visual preview of what to expect while visiting the zoo.

“Our communities shape our lives, and to know that Lincoln Children’s Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with the Zoo to provide a truly inclusive experience for all clients.”KultureCity is a nonprofit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 Sensory Inclusive public and private services, organizations, events and venues in six countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series,and MLB All Star Weekend.