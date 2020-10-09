Lincoln Children's Museum presents 'Halloween Happenings'

With October upon us, the Lincoln Children’s Museum staff has been decking the halls with kid-friendly spookiness to prepare for a month-long landscape. Spiderwebs sprawl across it all, and four Halloween-themed exhibits stand waiting to provide a new experience for even the most avid museum-goers.

While frightful fun is the goal, museum staffers say it’s still focused first and foremost on health and safety. That’s why they’ve decided to offer “Halloween Happenings” all month long.

“Starting the celebration October 1st and extending it throughout the month allows visitors to disperse their experience over the entire month,” said Mandy Haase-Thomas, director of operations and engagement.

That means less-dense crowds, more ticketing availability, and plenty of time and space to enjoy all things seasonal, she said. Combined with a consistent partnership with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), the museum's numerous hand-sanitizing stations, check-in safety procedures and visual social distancing cues have the museum excited to share its mysterious scene with the community.