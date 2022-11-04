Lincoln Children’s Zoo granted AZA accreditation

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has been fully granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Accreditation Commission. The local zoo first received AZA accreditation in 1990 and has continuously been granted accreditation since.

“The rigorous standards that AZA sets for its facilities make accreditation a truly remarkable achievement. This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible zoo team,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO. “From the zookeepers who provide our animals with the best possible care to the horticulture team that maintains the zoo grounds, to maintenance workers who make sure everything is working properly and to the guest services team who create an enjoyable experience, each member of our staff makes the Lincoln Children’s Zoo the community destination that it is. I cannot thank our team enough for the work that they’ve done to ensure that our facility not only meets but surpasses AZA’s standards.”

The AZA accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of expert zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.

Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

AZA requires facilities to complete the accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.

There are currently 238 AZA-accredited facilities and 15 AZA-certified related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, visit https://www.aza.org/inst-status.