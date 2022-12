The Lincoln Caregivers Education Group will meet on the second Tuesday this month instead of the fourth Tuesday for a Holiday Party at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

Four for Thee, a musical group from St. Mark's United Methodist Church, will provide live entertainment. Games and refreshments will also be part of the celebration.

Everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.