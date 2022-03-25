Lincoln Bahá’í community hosts public event Sunday

On March 27 and April 10, the Lincoln Bahá’í community, in collaboration with the Bahá’í community of Ashland, will sponsor two free public events celebrating the Bahá’í-inspired community-building process over the last 25 years that has brought together people of many races, ethnic backgrounds, religions and beliefs.

The events will reflect on how people can work together for the betterment of the world and serve the Lincoln community. The celebration is called “Building Communities that are Havens for Unity in Diversity.”

The gatherings will be two weeks apart. The first will be on Sunday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus Student Union Auditorium, 1400 R St. The second will be at the same place and times on Sunday, April 10.

Both days of celebration will include musical offerings from diverse cultures represented in Lincoln, arts activities, small group consultations and planning of acts of service to the Lincoln community, light refreshments and meal breaks, and special programs for children and junior youth.

The organizers request that all attendees be fully vaccinated and encourage wearing masks.

For more information, including a Zoom link for those who are unable to attend the celebration in person, contact Brian Lepard, public information officer of the Lincoln Bahá’í community, at 402-472-2179 or blepard1@unl.edu. More information about the Bahá'í community in Lincoln can be found at lincolnbahai.com and on the Lincoln Bahá’í community's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0