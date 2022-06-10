Lincoln Arts Festival to feature worldly performers

Imagine taking a trip without ever leaving town. At the 21st Lincoln Arts Festival, Lincolnites can do just that. The event not only offers attendees the chance to connect with artists from across the U.S., but also to take the trip of a lifetime with a lineup of worldly performers.

The Lincoln Arts Festival’s “World Stage,” including a Lincoln Calling showcase, both bring together an eclectic mix of talent from across the nation, set in downtown Lincoln’s Railyard. From music – including indie rock, electronic, jazz and bluegrass – to dance, to theater, to performative art, each showcase promises a mixed bag of talent.

“There is something for everyone,” said Alexandra McCracken, events manager of Lincoln Arts. “We’ve done our best to create an eclectic roster to showcase a diverse array of Lincoln’s many wonderful entertainers.”

Nearing the beginning of the two-day festival, Big Top Aerial Arts Center will wow spectators with an aerial performance. Big Top’s act will engage the community while promoting family-friendly entertainment and using fun fitness techniques.

Later in the day, Lincoln-based Jing Mo Tong Martial Art and Lion Dance Club will take the stage – or ground. This lion dance team merges traditional Choy Lay Fut-style dancing with modern influences to create something visionary, and so big that they will need to use the festival streets to show it off.

Rounding out day two of the festival will be Drag Queen Story Hour Nebraska (DQSHNE) with the help of a good story, or two. Aptly named, DQSHNE will bring together drag queens with the youth of the community to read stories together while creating a safe space of imagination and acceptance.

All this and more will be shared on the “World Stage” at the Lincoln Arts Festival, June 18 and 19, on Canopy Street and in the Railyard in downtown Lincoln. For a full list and schedule of performers, along with event details for the festival and the Lincoln Calling showcase, see LNKartsfest.com.

