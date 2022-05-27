Lincoln Arts Festival – Community engagement through art

These days, attendees of the Lincoln Arts Festival don’t come out just to buy art. The event, now in its 21st year, maintains a fine arts focus while continuing to evolve and grow to reach a broader array of art enthusiasts.

“The annual event is a celebration of the arts in Lincoln,” said Troy Gagner, executive director of Lincoln Arts. “We’ve taken many steps to make this free and inclusive event a true art and culture experience.”

One such step is the Lincoln Arts Festival’s addition of “Creative Zones” – a means for attendees to engage in art activities, learn new techniques and network with the art crowd, regardless of their intent to buy. Each “zone” utilizes art to reflect important topics of today, including sustainability, advocacy and innovation.

Centrally located in the Railyard, Nolan Tredway’s trash dome will pinpoint the festival's “Eco-Zone,” where attendees can become inspired to create art from found objects or compostable materials.

To the west, visitors can contribute to a large collaborative project led by The PALETTE Project and artist Kat Wiese in “The Art of Advocacy Zone,” and help create a portrait of local BIPOC space maker Mary Lawson.

Farther down Canopy Street, artist Ann Williams will be creating art and collecting data simultaneously in the “Innovation and Industry Zone.” This art structure will be shaped by festivalgoers' experiences, creating a one-of-a-kind piece that represents the community that made it.

As always, each activity allows participation from all ages, but the festival has additional activities curated especially for young creatives through the “Kids Zone” including face painting, music making, origami and more.

In addition to enjoying arts experiences, demonstrations and activities like no other, attendees can groove to new sounds, nibble on international cuisines and shop the streets to make their next big art purchase at the free, all-new Lincoln Arts Festival, June 18 and 19, on Canopy Street and in the Railyard in downtown Lincoln. For more event – and “Zone” – details, go to LNKartsfest.com.

