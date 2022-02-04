Lincoln Arts Council awards $8.5K in project grants

For more than 20 years, the Lincoln Arts Council has awarded grant money to local arts organizations. The grants are designed to assist in the sustainability of current programming or to fund new ideas that provide arts opportunities in our diverse community.
Funding for the LAC Project Grants is possible thanks to a generous gift from an endowment established by the estate of Kenneth J. Good.
This year, $8,500 in grants have been awarded to the following local arts organizations:
• Flatwater Shakespeare Company
• Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra
• Vision Maker Media
• Lincoln Music Teachers Association
• Asian Community & Cultural Center
• Lincoln Municipal Band
• Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble
• Nebraska Brass
People are also reading…
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra
• LUX Center for the Arts
• Friends of Lied-Lied Center for Performing Arts
• OmniArts Nebraska
• Lincoln Continentals