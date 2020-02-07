Lincoln Arts Council announces project grant recipients

The Lincoln Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2020 project grants. These grants are awarded to qualifying arts nonprofits to support their efforts to develop new audiences, facilitate underserved groups and increase arts access for all.
The following 11 projects were selected to receive between $500 and $900 of underwriting provided by the Ken Good Beautification Fund and administered by the Lincoln Arts Council.
Community members are encouraged to attend and support these projects.
• Angels Theatre Company to produce the Salon Reading Series, which helps those involved in the playwriting collective see and hear what other writers created.
• Asian Community and Cultural Center for the annual Lunar New Year festival on Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Event Center.
• Flatwater Shakespeare Company for free summer performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in Lincoln’s parks and public spaces.
• Lied Center for the Performing Arts to present “What Problem?” by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company as part of its Mosaic Series to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
You have free articles remaining.
• Lincoln Municipal Band to present free outdoor summer concerts at the John Shildneck Memorial band shell in Antelope Park.
• Lincoln Music Teachers Association in support of the Music Outreach Program serving 50 limited-resource students each year with private music lessons.
• Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra for the Family and Young People’s Concerts and community engagement events in collaboration with Family Literacy in February.
• LUX Center for the Arts to support Fiber Fest, a series of workshops and exhibits designed to connect the Lincoln community to the work of contemporary fiber and textile artists.
• Nebraska Brass supporting Jazz Goes to School educational programs in elementary, middle and high schools.
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra supporting Jazz Goes to School and Jazz 101 educational programs in elementary, middle and high schools.
• Vision Maker Media to support the eighth biennial Vision Maker Film Festival, which brings Native American and diverse films to Lincoln.
LAC is a nonprofit organization formed more than 50 years ago. LAC is the official arts organization for the city of Lincoln, bringing positive, engaging arts experiences to everyone in our community.