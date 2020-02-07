Lincoln Arts Council announces project grant recipients

The Lincoln Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2020 project grants. These grants are awarded to qualifying arts nonprofits to support their efforts to develop new audiences, facilitate underserved groups and increase arts access for all.

The following 11 projects were selected to receive between $500 and $900 of underwriting provided by the Ken Good Beautification Fund and administered by the Lincoln Arts Council.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support these projects.

• Angels Theatre Company to produce the Salon Reading Series, which helps those involved in the playwriting collective see and hear what other writers created.

• Asian Community and Cultural Center for the annual Lunar New Year festival on Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Event Center.

• Flatwater Shakespeare Company for free summer performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in Lincoln’s parks and public spaces.

• Lied Center for the Performing Arts to present “What Problem?” by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company as part of its Mosaic Series to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

