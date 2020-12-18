Lincoln Artists’ Guild has a new gallery home

After 100 years, having been founded in 1920, the vagabond Lincoln Artists' Guild (LAG) artists have shown their work in multiple locations throughout Lincoln.
Those locations have included:
- The Burkholder Project's basement, even before it became the BP;
- Aging Partners, 1005 O St.;
- “Out of the Box” at 366 N. 48th St.; and
- In Havelock’s Against the Wall Frame Shop & Gallery.”
LAG's new gallery home is located at 2634 N. 48th St. in the University Place art enclave that includes Lux Center for the Arts, Urban Legends and ArCUREtecture, the building in which the LAG Gallery will reside.
As visitors enter the doors at the new gallery, they will continue down the hallway past the ArCUREtecture firm and Spirit Wind, a Tai Chi business, to two rooms that house the Guild’s art displays. A veritable smorgasbord of colors and techniques, the walls are alive with creativity and passion.
Artists displaying this month are: Pam Apley, fabric art and paintings; Lynette Fast, jewelry and alcohol inks; Kirk Kuenzie, caricatures and pastel paintings; Carmen Stineman, mixed media and paintings; Gretchen Olberding, jewelry and pastel landscapes; Deb Martin, nature watercolors; Kathy Cartier, paintings and mixed media/fabrics; Jan Garvin, abstracts; Taylor Wilson, wildlife paintings; and Jan Blank, nature and still life paintings.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the wall art, there is a boutique of smaller items—miniatures, note cards, ornaments, scarves, masks, mugs and journals.
LAG welcomes everyone to stop in to check out the gallery; please wear a mask.
Anyone interested in joining the Lincoln Artists’ Guild can call LAG President Kirk Kuenzie at 402-613-5323. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the new gallery center.
