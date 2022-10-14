Lincoln artist Slaby a semifinalist in realist art competition

Lincoln artist Kevin Slaby has been selected as a semifinalist in one of the largest competitions for realist artists in the world.

“Making it this far is huge,” Slaby said.

He was selected by the Art Renewal Center (ARC), an educational foundation based in New Jersey, which touts “The largest online museum dedicated to representational art.”

Slaby has four paintings in the running for the next phase of the competition. The paintings are, “Norns at Play,” “Steam Alley,” “The Cleansing” and “The Awaiting.” Winners will be announced by Jan. 2. Until then, Slaby is being featured indefinitely on ARC’s website, https://www.artrenewal.org/ by making it to the semifinal round, where the contest jurors narrowed down competition from 5,400 artists from 74 countries to 2,500 artists.

Slaby uses his acumen from work as a mechanical designer and photographer to create his paintings, which specialize in female imagery.

“I have a lot of passion to make sure that they’re done right,” he said.

Each painting can take three to eight months to paint. Slaby explained that he has the mechanical aptitude and precision it takes to paint with extremely high detail. He is largely self-taught and sometimes feels like he is in a class by himself.

“I don’t know of anyone in the Midwest that does hyper-realism,” he said.

The ARC contest offers far-reaching opportunities such as paintings auctioned at Sotheby’s, cash prizes and selection for the live traveling exhibition next year.

“This is more than money,” Slaby said. “It’s about the prestige. It’s already opening doors.”

You can see Slaby’s work featured at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., or visit Kevin Slaby on Instagram.