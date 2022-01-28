Lincoln Amateur Radio Club elects officers

The Lincoln Amateur Radio Club elected new officers for the 2022 term during its annual board meeting Dec. 28.

Elected to serve are:

President, Aaron Rogge, NØADR;

Vice President, Bryan Levitt, WØBCL;

Treasurer, Alex Lewis, W3ALX; and

Secretary, Kim Cartwright, KEØTNR.

The Lincoln Amateur Radio Club (LARC), founded in 1953, is a public service-oriented club with just under 300 members. Thousands of hours and miles are rendered voluntarily toward many events every year. Cornhusker State Games, Market to Market, Lincoln City Marathon, Lincoln Halfsey, MS Bike Ride, Lincoln Y Tri and Great Plains Bicycle club events are only a few.

In addition, LARC provides many hours and miles for Lancaster County Emergency Management and NWS SkyWarn as club members sit on county hilltops, watching the inclement weather and reporting severe weather updates during storm season and when activated.

LARC volunteers use their communication skills during post-disaster activations through Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES). This can include many hours and miles in training and actual "boots on the ground" when activated.

These officers will join with fellow board members Mike Long, KØSHC, Ed Holloway, KØRPT, Shaun Munson, KØSMM and James Nelson, WØJRN, in moving the club in a positive direction, striving for excellence in volunteerism within our community and furthering the hobby affectionately called "Ham Radio."

