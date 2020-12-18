Lincoln Amateur Radio Club elects officers

The Lincoln Amateur Radio Club elected new officers for the 2021 term during the annual board meeting on Dec. 9.

The elected officers are: Ed Holloway, president, KØRPT; James Nelson, vice president, WØJRN; Greg Brown, treasurer, KTØK; and Kim Cartwright, secretary, KEØTNR.

The Lincoln Amateur Radio Club (LARC), founded in 1953, is a public service-oriented club with just under 300 members. Members volunteer thousands of hours and miles toward several events each year. Examples are the Cornhusker State Games, Market to Market Relay, Lincoln City Marathon, Good Life Halfsey half marathon, MS Bike Ride, Lincoln Y Tri and Great Plains Bicycle Club events to name a few.

In addition, LARC provides many hours and miles for Lancaster County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service's SkyWarn, sitting on county hilltops, watching inclement weather and reporting severe weather updates during storm season and when activated.

LARC volunteers use their communication skills during post-disaster activations through Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES). This can include many hours and miles in training and actual "boots on the ground" when activated.

These officers will join with fellow board members Mike Long, KØSHC; Bryan Levitt, WØBCL; Maureen Sadler, KDØONM; and Aaron Rogge, NØADR; in moving the club in a positive direction, striving for excellence in volunteerism within the Lincoln community and furthering the hobby they affectionately call "ham radio."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0