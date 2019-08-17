The top bowlers in the women’s and men’s divisions in the Lincoln USBC Bowling Association’s All City Team won in grand fashion.
April Dunkle was the top point recipient in the women’s division with 148, beating Kelli Roach by 45 points. Points are awarded based on Lincoln City Tournament results and on points earned by scores bowled in city league competition.
Dunkle's 210 average was second only to Roach's 216 average. In city tournament points, Dunkle tied sister-in-law Kelsey Dunkle with 16 points. April’s big advantage came from her consistency in league play, garnering 107 points compared to only 73 for Roach. April Dunkle had two series over 750 this year with one 300 game and three other games over 270. Kelsey Dunkle, last year’s top point producer, finished third this year.
On the men’s side, Earl Kaup beat his son Brandon with 101.5 points to Brandon’s 73 points. Earl led all Lincoln bowlers with 23 city tournament points, 51 league play points and tied Jeff White with high composite average of 227 for 27.5 points. Rick Miller had the city's high league average with 238, but did not have enough games to qualify for average points. Earl and Brandon seem to have an ongoing competition against each other, with Brandon a close second with a composite 225 average. As in the women’s division, last year’s leader White placed third this year.
In the Senior Women’s Division, Connie Ortlieb again out-distanced the field to repeat last year’s win by 66 points with a composite average of 183. Ortlieb had 13 league series over 600. She is the assistant association manager in the Lincoln USBC Bowling Association and was recently inducted into the state bowling Hall of Fame.
On the Senior Men’s side, Tim Hagener also repeated as the points leader, beating runner-up Don Flynn Jr. by 43.17 points. Hagener tied for high composite average with John Losito at 221. Hagener had 18 series over 700 along with five 300 games. Don Flynn Jr. also recorded five 300 games for the year.
Women’s All City Team
April Dunkle, 148; Kelli Roach, 103; Kelsey Dunkle, 93; Jen Miseno, 70; and Stephanie Bonebright, 64 points.
Women’s Senior All City Team
Connie Ortlieb, 103; Terry Christensen, 37; Diane Albert, 21.5; Linda Varejcka, 21.5; and Debbie Vandegrift, 16 points.
Men’s All City Team
Earl Kaup, 101.5; Brandon Kaup. 73; Jeff White, 50.5; Mark Porter, 46.75; and Pat Dority, 39.75 points.
Men’s Senior All City Team
Tim Hagener, 149.5; Don Flynn Jr., 106.33; John Losito, 92.5; Rick Folsom, 76; and Paul Greenwalt, 74 points.
Upcoming Tournaments
81st Sandhills Matchgames Oct. 20 and 26, Finals Oct. 27, Westside-Grand Island;
Tomsu Over-Under Doubles Nov. 9-10, Thunderbowl-Council Bluffs, Iowa;
Lincoln Women’s City Tournament dates TBD in November, Parkway Lanes;
Capital City Matchgames Nov. 24, Sun Valley Lanes;
U.S. Open Championships Feb. 15-23, Sun Valley Lanes.
Lincolnites have an opportunity to volunteer for a major bowling event in Lincoln. The U.S. Open Championships Feb. 15-23 at Sun Valley Lanes will be the first major bowling championship to be held in Lincoln. The best bowlers from around the world will compete. They include Jason Belmonte, Jacob Butturff, Marshall Kent, Norm Duke, EJ Tackett, Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Sean Rash. Volunteers are needed for all times of the day; sign up at sunvalleylanes.com/volunteer.