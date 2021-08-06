Lightning Bugs to perform Wednesday

The Lightning Bugs will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The Lightning Bugs are a jazz trio specializing in “moonbeam swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic, “Glow Worm.” Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs’ repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s, when the big bands were blowing and the dance floors were crowded.

The Lightning Bugs came into being in 1987 when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts. Since that first show, they have performed numerous concerts, club dates, and made radio and TV appearances.

The band has released four recordings: The Lightning Bugs, Bugology, Stretchin’ Out, and Glow.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

