Lightning Bugs to perform at First Lutheran Friday

The Lightning Bugs will be the featured jazz performance group for First Lutheran Church’s First Friday Jazz concert on Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St.

It also marks the beginning of the 12th year of these free performances and the first full schedule of monthly concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bugs have been a popular singing group for over 35 years and feature vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition. They borrow their name from the pop music classic, “Glow Worm,” and their repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the ‘30s and ‘40s.

Lunch will be available for purchase, and audience members are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the church’s food pantry. Face masks are optional.

The Bugs have played hundreds of gigs in all kinds of venues and settings. They are longstanding artists on the Nebraska Arts Council Touring Arts Program, playing in communities throughout Nebraska.

The First Friday Jazz series began in October 2011 as an outreach ministry of First Lutheran while providing a performance venue in east Lincoln.

The Nov. 4 concert will feature the Ed Love Combo and jazz vocalist Jackie Allen.