Lightning Bugs next in livestreamed jazz series

The Lightning Bugs will perform Friday, Sept. 4 as part of a series of livestreamed concerts presented by the Capital Jazz Society.

The performance will be livestreamed from Chez SoDo on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Concerts will continue on the first Friday of each month through December.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

