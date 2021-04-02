Lightning Bugs concert set for Thursday

A concert featuring the Lightning Bugs will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

The Lightning Bugs are a jazz trio specializing in “moonbeam swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic “Glow Worm.” Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs’ repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s, when the big bands were blowing and dance floors were crowded.

The Lightning Bugs came into being in 1987 when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts. Since that first show, the band has released four recordings: "The Lightning Bugs," "Bugology," "Stretchin’ Out" and "Glow."

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

