Lighthouse awards Ehlers the Woody Varner Leadership Award

Lighthouse awards Ehlers the Woody Varner Leadership Award

Lighthouse’s Big Red Beacon Bash fall fundraiser was attended by 240 people and raised a record-breaking $90,000 for Lighthouse, an after-school program for middle and high school age youth. At the event, Britt Ehlers was presented the Woody Varner Leadership Award for his dedication to helping others and our community. Pictured from left are Pete Allman, Lighthouse co-founder and president; Ehlers, award recipient; and Bill Michener, Lighthouse executive director. Ehlers was on the Lighthouse Board of Directors for 10 years and served as vice president. He started Runners with a Reason, which motivates people to run races and raise money for their favorite nonprofit. He and his wife, Megan, see young people who are in need and take them under their wings by mentoring them. He is also involved with Harbor Ministries and Rogue groups for men.

