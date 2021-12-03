Light the Night event Dec. 9-11

More than 200 children and families impacted by foster care and incarceration will drive through Christian Heritage’s 42-acre campus tonight, Dec. 4, as the child welfare nonprofit kicks off its second annual Light the Night Christmas experience.
This year’s expanded event, which opens to the public Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9-11, will unveil Whoville complete with the Grinch and Cindy Loo, Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole, a nativity, and an outdoor theater with a movie clip of the Grinch.
The public may reserve a drive-through time by purchasing a $20 ticket at lightthenightforkids.org. All proceeds will benefit children and families impacted by foster care and incarceration.