Lied Live to feature Nebraska Brass June 12

Nebraska Brass will perform Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. as the next act in the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Lied Live Online concert series.
The Nebraska Brass quintet has traveled throughout Nebraska and the Midwest for the last three decades, performing a mix of Dixieland, jazz and classical music.
Every Friday in June, the Lied Center will livestream concerts ranging from brass to Broadway and honky-tonk to soul. All concerts are offered on the Lied Center's Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!