Lied Live to feature Nebraska Brass June 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Brass will perform Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. as the next act in the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Lied Live Online concert series.

The Nebraska Brass quintet has traveled throughout Nebraska and the Midwest for the last three decades, performing a mix of Dixieland, jazz and classical music.

Every Friday in June, the Lied Center will livestream concerts ranging from brass to Broadway and honky-tonk to soul. All concerts are offered on the Lied Center's Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0