Lied Live to feature Jason Michael Webb June 26

Jason Michael Webb will perform Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. as the next act in the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Lied Live Online concert series.

Webb is a Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger. His career has taken him from stage to screen, as music director for Broadway shows including "The Color Purple" and music supervisor for movies including "The Greatest Showman."

Webb served as a mentor in the Lied Center's 2017 ASCAP Grow a Show festival, and is returning this summer for a second year as the featured teaching artist in its Triple Threat Broadway Intensive.

Every Friday in June, the Lied Center will livestream concerts ranging from brass to Broadway and honky-tonk to soul. All concerts are offered on the Lied Center's Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

