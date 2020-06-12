Lied Center takes mobile concert series to neighborhoods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The stage remains dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but today, June 13, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will begin offering Music on the Move, a mobile summer concert series that brings music to Lincoln neighborhoods on a bicycle-powered stage.

The Lied Center will bring live music to a new Lincoln neighborhood each Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., traveling the streets and inviting neighbors to dance on their balconies, porches and front yards while local artists perform live.

It all kicks off today, June 13 in the East Campus neighborhood, featuring live music with musician Orion Walsh.

Music on the Move is presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts and Red Rebel Media as part of the Lied Center's commitment to continue providing arts and entertainment to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other new programs are Lied Live Online (on Fridays, see related article) and the Lied Center's online arts education programs.

Music on the Move artist and neighborhood schedule:

June 13 - Orion Walsh, East Campus, starting at 35th and Holdrege streets;

June 20 - Angie Kriz and PolkaToons, Eastridge, starting at Eastridge Drive and O Street;