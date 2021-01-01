Lied Center offers new arts education events

From a travel-themed adventure for preschoolers to a lunchtime concert with an emerging local band, Lied Learning Online is starting the new year with a new lineup of virtual arts opportunities.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Lied Center will offer the noon Lunch and Learn presentation "Growing Goodness with Blixt." The co-founders of Blixt Locally Grown, Becky Boesen and Petra Wahlqvist, will discuss their newest project, a short film titled "Winter Without Mama." Working with local and national partners, Blixt developed a musical tribute that honors health care workers on the front lines and raises awareness of their loved ones’ struggles at home. Hosts Ryan and Jane will chat with the Blixt team about the inspiration behind the project, the development that went into the film, and all the “locally grown” goodness Blixt brings to the Lincoln community.