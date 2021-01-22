Lied Center offers 3 upcoming performances

On Feb. 2, the Lied Center will announce a full lineup of in-person and virtual events for spring 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.
But the Lied is kicking off the season with a sneak preview. The 2021 spring season begins with virtual events including acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang, dance from choreographer Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, and the return of Dixie Longate.
"Dixie's Happy Hour" will be at the Lied Center Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. each day.
America’s favorite Tupperware lady is back! Right now, some would say the world needs a drinking buddy … and there’s no one more qualified for the job than Alabama’s favorite daughter, Dixie Longate – a gal who’s never too far away from a cocktail. Dixie will inspire you to find your personal happy hours while serving up the four basic food groups: gin, rum, vodka and tequila.
Note: Dixie is a live wire! This performance contains language and material best enjoyed by adults.
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang will perform on piano Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. With performances descried as “extraordinary” and “kaleidoscopic” (Los Angeles Times), a “knockout” (New York Times), and “poetic and sensitive” (Washington Post), Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism and interpretive sensitivity.
This Van Cliburn Competition medalist had been scheduled to perform on the Lied Center stage in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in April 2020, and now she’ll take the Lied’s (virtual) center stage in a concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center featuring the music of Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Chopin.
"Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company: Grace" is set for Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center.
Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, Evidence, A Dance Company focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. Through work, Evidence provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms.
Originally choreographed for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in 1999, Grace became a part of the Evidence repertory in 2004. Grace weaves the story of a Goddess’ journey to Earth to spread grace among humans, ultimately welcoming them to heaven.
For tickets to these performances, go to www.liedcenter.org or call the box office at 402-472-4747.