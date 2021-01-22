Lied Center offers 3 upcoming performances

On Feb. 2, the Lied Center will announce a full lineup of in-person and virtual events for spring 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.

But the Lied is kicking off the season with a sneak preview. The 2021 spring season begins with virtual events including acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang, dance from choreographer Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, and the return of Dixie Longate.

"Dixie's Happy Hour" will be at the Lied Center Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. each day.

America’s favorite Tupperware lady is back! Right now, some would say the world needs a drinking buddy … and there’s no one more qualified for the job than Alabama’s favorite daughter, Dixie Longate – a gal who’s never too far away from a cocktail. Dixie will inspire you to find your personal happy hours while serving up the four basic food groups: gin, rum, vodka and tequila.

Note: Dixie is a live wire! This performance contains language and material best enjoyed by adults.