Library Winter Reading Challenge ends Jan. 31

Lincoln City Libraries reminds everyone that Friday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to record reading times for the Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge. Top-performing libraries will earn the Golden Penguin and Random House awards, author visits and new books.

Participants can earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading to enter a Beanstack online drawing for prize packages. Additional prizes will be awarded via random drawings for those who complete 10 hours of reading in January:

• Nintendo Switch: ages 0-11

• Xbox One S: ages 12-18

• Two Kindle Fire HDs: ages 19 and older

To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or your branch library. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at the branches. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31.

Beanstack is a specialized service for libraries and their patrons that offers personalized book recommendations and specific tools for learning. To find out more about the service, visit beanstack.org.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.