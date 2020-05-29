Library Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to participate in the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Challenge June 1 through July 31.

Readers from all age groups who complete the challenge can earn coupons for free food, fun activities, and discounts on books and other treats. Due to the pandemic, no in-person events will take place, and virtual events will be announced at lincolnlibrairies.org.

Participants can earn a ticket for every five hours of reading to enter a Beanstack online drawing for prize packages. Children, teens and adults who complete 10 hours of reading and eight of the 16 reading activities are eligible for grand prizes awarded via random drawings:

• Amazon Fire HD10 Kids Edition (ages 0 through 11);

• Nintendo Switch Lite (ages 12 through 18); or

• Kindle Fire HD10 (ages 19 and older).

To register, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 or use the Beanstack Mobile Tracker app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices. Book bags for youth participants, booklets and stickers will be available for curbside pickup. Libraries are closed due to the pandemic, and Summer Challenge boxes will be located outside of the main library doors at each branch.